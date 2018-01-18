  • Facebook
All-new wider version of Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched at Auto Expo

The new version is wider and has longer wheel base with more cabin space, headroom and luggage space than the current generation car

Press Trust of India
Pune, Publish Date: Jan 18 2018 3:39PM | Updated Date: Jan 18 2018 3:39PM
The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) will launch the all-new version of its popular hatchback Swift at the upcoming Auto Expo.

The bookings for the new Swift, based on Suzuki's 5th generation HEARTECT platform, have been opened.

The model will be available in both petrol and diesel engine options. While the petrol variant will have a 1.2 litre engine, the diesel option is powered by a 1.3 litre engine, the company said.

The new version is wider and has longer wheel base with more cabin space, headroom and luggage space than the current generation car.

The company said the all-new Swift is 40 mm wider with 20 mm longer wheel base.

The luggage space has been increased by 58 litres, around 28 per cent more than the second generation Swift and around 24 mm more headroom, it added.

MSI Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) R S Kalsi said: "The all-new Swift with its distinctive design, advanced technology, uplifting performance and enduring driver experience will bring disruption in the premium hatchback segment."

In its newest avatar, the Swift undergoes a bold transformation to meet the aspiration of young and ever changing customer, he added.

"We are delighted to open bookings for the all-new Swift and look forward to a grand launch at the Auto Expo 2018," Kalsi said.

The Swift is among the most successful models of Maruti Suzuki and it continues to feature among the top five best selling cars in India for over a decade.

Since its launch in May 2005, the Swift has sold 17.8 lakh units.

  1. Kathua murder: Mirwaiz slams ‘callousness’ of authorities
  1. Insider attack leaves 9 policemen dead in Afghanistan
  1. Avalanche warning for some places in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Executive threatening judiciary's independence: CPI-M
  1. Govt worsening peaceful situation by establishing army camps in every village: NC legislator
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: One killed, nine injured in road accident in Ramban
  1. Situation tense along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir: BSF DG
  1. 52 killed in Kazakhstan bus inferno
  1. Won't surrender before Delhi: JRL hits out at army chief over Kashmir remarks
  1. Two Kashmiri women Ayesha Aziz, Ruveda Salam among 112 ‘achievers’ to be felicitated by President
  1. 2124 teacher vacancies referred to JKSSB for fast-track recruitment: Altaf Bukhari
  1. Gulmarg avalanche: Despite warning, how skiers allowed? asks Omar Abdullah
  1. All-new wider version of Maruti Suzuki Swift to be launched at Auto Expo
  1. Villagers protest against establishing of army camp in Anantnag
  1. Congress condemns brutal murder of minor girl in Kathua
  1. US, Israel, India nexus major 'threat' to Muslim world: Pakistan Senate Chairman
  1. Swedish skier killed, another rescued after avalanche hits Gulmarg in north Kashmir
  1. Protesters block Bandipora-Sopore road to demand drinking water, electricity
  1. Mehbooba expresses ‘outrage’ over the killing of eight-year-old girl in Kathua
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Three civilians, BSF soldier killed as India, Pak trade fire, accusations
  1. NIA files chargesheet against Hafiz Saeed, Salahuddin, 10 others in Kashmir funding case
  1. US to continue military training in Pakistan
  1. 251 weapons snatched, one crore rupees looted in Kashmir in past three years
  1. Two women killed, five civilians injured in BSF firing along LoC: Pakistan army
  1. 363 militants, 71 civilians killed in last two years: Jammu and Kashmir Govt
  1. Minimum temperature improves in Kashmir after light snowfall in higher reaches
  1. Video | Uproar in Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly over murder of minor girl in Kathua
  1. Schools closed as India, Pakistan trade fire along Jammu border
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: BSF head constable, minor girl killed in cross-border firing
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Missing minor girl found dead in Kathua, protests held
