Pulwama Fidayeen attack: Third body recovered, toll eight; operation over

Irfan Amin Malik



A top CRPF official on Monday said that the operation launched after a Fidayeen attack on a forces’ training centre in Lethpora yesterday has ended with the recovery of body of third militant.



Two militants and five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men were killed in the firefight yesterday. The identity of the body is being established, said CRPF IG Ravideep Sahi.

He said three AK-47 rifles and eight grenades have been recovered from the site of the gunfight.



As reported yesterday, militants stormed a CRPF camp in Lethpora area along the Srinagar-Anantnag highway in an audacious pre-dawn strike on Sunday, killing at least five CRPF personnel.



The anti-militancy operation, which continued for at least 16 hours, was suspended for the night.

Two militants, both local, were killed in the gunfight while reports said that another militant is still believed to be holed up.



A police official said that a group of militants carrying under-barrel grenade launchers and automatic weapons took positions in the main building of the 185 CRPF training center in Lehtpora at around 2 am and started firing indiscriminately at the forces.



The main building comprises a family block, hospital and a control room, he said.



