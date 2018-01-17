  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

BJP suppressing Muslims: Chaudhary

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday announced in Delhi that there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year and had said the move was part of the government''s efforts to "empower minorities" without appeasement.

Press Trust of India
Ballia, Publish Date: Jan 17 2018 4:51PM | Updated Date: Jan 17 2018 4:51PM
BJP suppressing Muslims: ChaudharyFile Photo

Leader of Opposition in Uttar Pradesh Assembly Ram Gobind Chaudhary today accused the BJP of suppressing the Muslims and said all the facilities being stopped by the BJP government, will be resumed by the SP, once it comes to power.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday announced in Delhi that there will be no subsidy for Haj from this year and had said the move was part of the government's efforts to "empower minorities" without appeasement.

Chaudhary said, "The recent move by the Centre to end Haj subsidy for Muslims is 'daman' (an act of suppression)...

In Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre, since the formation of the BJP-led governments, facilities being given to Muslims are being snatched one after the other."

The senior Samajwadi Party leader also claimed that the BJP government is trying to terrorise the Muslims in order to bring them (Muslims) to support the party.

"After ending the Haj subsidy, the BJP government may take a decision to stop the funds given to the madrassas," Chaudhary said.

He said, "The SP is with the Muslims, and once it comes back to power, it will restore all the facilities to the Muslims, which were stopped by the BJP government."

Chaudhary also told the BJP that Muslims will not be feared by their (BJP's) antics.

A record number of 1.75 lakh Muslims will undertake the pilgrimage this year from India, Naqvi had said, adding the government had spent over Rs 250 crore last year on subsidising the annual pilgrimage of Muslims to Saudi Arabia.

The decision is in line with a 2012 Supreme Court order, asking the government to do away with the subsidy, which had long been sought by the BJP.

The BJP had cited the subsidy as an example of "Muslim appeasement" by parties such as the Congress.

Latest News

  1. Details regarding Kashmiri businessman Bilal Kawa’s arrest being collected: Govt
  2. Details regarding Kashmiri businessman Bilal Kawa’s arrest being collected: Govt
  1. Avalanche warning issued for seven Kashmir districts
  2. Avalanche warning issued for seven Kashmir districts
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Qurrah’ for aspiring Haj pilgrims on Jan 19
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: ‘Qurrah’ for aspiring Haj pilgrims on Jan 19
  1. FIR against news channel for showing south Kashmir youth as militants
  2. FIR against news channel for showing south Kashmir youth as militants
  1. 379 acres of land encroached in Jammu: Govt
  2. 379 acres of land encroached in Jammu: Govt
  1. Over 2.50 lakh pension cases pending in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Over 2.50 lakh pension cases pending in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. BJP suppressing Muslims: Chaudhary
  2. BJP suppressing Muslims: Chaudhary
  1. US present in South Asia to create chaos: Hina Rabbani
  2. US present in South Asia to create chaos: Hina Rabbani
  1. DHSK seals sections of two private hospitals in Kupwara
  2. DHSK seals sections of two private hospitals in Kupwara
  1. JRL calls shutdown in Lal Chowk areas on Jan 21, Handwara Jan 25 and Kupwara town on Jan 27
  2. JRL calls shutdown in Lal Chowk areas on Jan 21, Handwara Jan 25 and Kupwara town on Jan 27
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Speaker Gupta says will talk to MLA after he alleges assault by Marshals
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Assembly: Speaker Gupta says will talk to MLA after he alleges assault by Marshals
  1. Army resorts to aerial firing to disperse protesters in Shopian
  2. Army resorts to aerial firing to disperse protesters in Shopian
  1. Over eight lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath shrine in last three years
  2. Over eight lakh pilgrims visited Amarnath shrine in last three years
  1. AIP workers protest ‘manhandling’ of Kashmir legislator Er Rasheed
  2. AIP workers protest ‘manhandling’ of Kashmir legislator Er Rasheed
  1. Jammu and Kashmir Police seek help to trace missing man
  2. Jammu and Kashmir Police seek help to trace missing man
  1. Man resembling Pakistani minor's rape-murder suspect arrested
  2. Man resembling Pakistani minor's rape-murder suspect arrested
  1. Scrapping of Haj subsidy arbitrary, motivated: CPI(M)
  2. Scrapping of Haj subsidy arbitrary, motivated: CPI(M)
  1. Rural India still poor when it comes to Internet penetration: Deloitte India
  2. Rural India still poor when it comes to Internet penetration: Deloitte India
  1. Researchers locate Android spyware that can steal WhatsApp messages
  2. Researchers locate Android spyware that can steal WhatsApp messages
  1. 195 forces personnel killed in militancy-related incidents in Kashmir in three years: Govt
  2. 195 forces personnel killed in militancy-related incidents in Kashmir in three years: Govt
  1. Indian Army chief must tone down hawkish rhetoric: Chinese state media
  2. Indian Army chief must tone down hawkish rhetoric: Chinese state media
  1. Dy speaker asks Er Rasheed to join Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly
  2. Dy speaker asks Er Rasheed to join Jammu and Kashmir legislative assembly
  1. No case against Hafiz Saeed, therefore no action against him: Pak PM
  2. No case against Hafiz Saeed, therefore no action against him: Pak PM
  1. US holds back $65m aid to Palestine
  2. US holds back $65m aid to Palestine
  1. NIA to file chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leaders on Thursday
  2. NIA to file chargesheet against Kashmiri separatist leaders on Thursday
  1. Burglars loot cash from ATM in Bemina
  2. Burglars loot cash from ATM in Bemina
  1. Kashmiris have realized they cannot achieve what they desired for: Army chief
  2. Kashmiris have realized they cannot achieve what they desired for: Army chief
  1. Ruling party legislator leaves govt red-faced, raises questions over Jhelum dredging
  2. Ruling party legislator leaves govt red-faced, raises questions over Jhelum dredging
  1. Cloud cover pulls up minimum temperatures in Kashmir
  2. Cloud cover pulls up minimum temperatures in Kashmir
  1. Peacekeeping facing unprecedented challenges: UN chief
  2. Peacekeeping facing unprecedented challenges: UN chief