  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

China powerful, India not weak either: Gen Rawat

The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China''s assertiveness along it.

Press Trust of India
New Delhi, Publish Date: Jan 12 2018 3:04PM | Updated Date: Jan 12 2018 3:04PM
China powerful, India not weak either: Gen RawatFile Photo

Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat today said India will not allow its territory to be invaded by anyone, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either.

The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it.

Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the Army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China.

"China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation," Rawat told reporters here. To a question about Chinese incursions into India, he said, "We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone."

Referring to the US' "warnings to Pakistan over its handling of terrorism", Rawat said India will have to wait and see its impact.

"Terrorists are a disposable commodity in Pakistan and the Indian Army approach has been to ensure that it feels the pain," he said.

Latest News

  1. Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi placed under house arrest
  2. Dukhtaran-e-Millat chief Asiya Andrabi placed under house arrest
  1. Hope AMU student returns and join studies: Mehbooba on Mannan Wani
  2. Hope AMU student returns and join studies: Mehbooba on Mannan Wani
  1. Restrictions in Srinagar parts tomorrow; train service suspended
  2. Restrictions in Srinagar parts tomorrow; train service suspended
  1. South Kashmir: Militants attack police post in Shopian
  2. South Kashmir: Militants attack police post in Shopian
  1. Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar
  2. Mirwaiz placed under house arrest in Srinagar
  1. Chief Minister compliments Insha Mushtaq for her success in Matric exams
  2. Chief Minister compliments Insha Mushtaq for her success in Matric exams
  1. 2666 people killed in road accidents in last 3 years in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. 2666 people killed in road accidents in last 3 years in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. 2.64 cr tourists, pilgrims visited Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 yrs: Govt
  2. 2.64 cr tourists, pilgrims visited Jammu and Kashmir in last 3 yrs: Govt
  1. Patnitop car-cable project to be completed by Dec: Jammu and Kashmir govt
  2. Patnitop car-cable project to be completed by Dec: Jammu and Kashmir govt
  1. Teachers in Jammu and Kashmir teach two maps to students: Army chief
  2. Teachers in Jammu and Kashmir teach two maps to students: Army chief
  1. Strikes our only tool to inform world about oppression in Kashmir: Mirwaiz
  2. Strikes our only tool to inform world about oppression in Kashmir: Mirwaiz
  1. NIA to file chargesheet in Kashmir alleged funding next week
  2. NIA to file chargesheet in Kashmir alleged funding next week
  1. Over 720 people detained under PSA in Kashmir in last two years: Mehbooba
  2. Over 720 people detained under PSA in Kashmir in last two years: Mehbooba
  1. 17 new Degree Colleges to be established in uncovered areas: Altaf Bukhari
  2. 17 new Degree Colleges to be established in uncovered areas: Altaf Bukhari
  1. China powerful, India not weak either: Gen Rawat
  2. China powerful, India not weak either: Gen Rawat
  1. 51 killed, 9000 injured in unrest after Burhan's killing in Kashmir: Govt
  2. 51 killed, 9000 injured in unrest after Burhan's killing in Kashmir: Govt
  1. 20 Afghan media workers killed in 2017
  2. 20 Afghan media workers killed in 2017
  1. Preserve Supreme Court to save democracy in India, say top four judges
  2. Preserve Supreme Court to save democracy in India, say top four judges
  1. Video | Kashmiri man's family questions his arrest in 17-year-old Red Fort attack case, stages protest
  2. Video | Kashmiri man's family questions his arrest in 17-year-old Red Fort attack case, stages protest
  1. Execution of Indian-origin prisoner likely to be deferred in the US
  2. Execution of Indian-origin prisoner likely to be deferred in the US
  1. Two Maoists killed in Jharkhand
  2. Two Maoists killed in Jharkhand
  1. My relation with Kim Jong-un is very good: Trump
  2. My relation with Kim Jong-un is very good: Trump
  1. India launches 31 satellites, puts Cartosat-2 into orbit
  2. India launches 31 satellites, puts Cartosat-2 into orbit
  1. Facebook to tweak News Feed to bring family, friends closer
  2. Facebook to tweak News Feed to bring family, friends closer
  1. India, Pak trade fire along LoC in north Kashmir; soldier injured in landmine blast
  2. India, Pak trade fire along LoC in north Kashmir; soldier injured in landmine blast
  1. Cloud cover brings respite from cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Cloud cover brings respite from cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. 124 persons out of 201 detained under PSA in 2017 released: Govt
  2. 124 persons out of 201 detained under PSA in 2017 released: Govt
  1. Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is temporary, says RSS leader
  2. Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir is temporary, says RSS leader
  1. Turkey top court rules release of two jailed journalists
  2. Turkey top court rules release of two jailed journalists