China powerful, India not weak either: Gen Rawat

Press Trust of India



Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat today said India will not allow its territory to be invaded by anyone, asserting that China may be a powerful country but India is not a weak nation either.



The time had come for India to shift focus to its northern border, he said, and added that the country was capable of handling China's assertiveness along it.

Amid aggressive Chinese efforts to increase its influence in the region, the Army chief said India cannot allow its neighbours to drift away to China.



"China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation," Rawat told reporters here. To a question about Chinese incursions into India, he said, "We will not allow our territory to be invaded by anyone."



Referring to the US' "warnings to Pakistan over its handling of terrorism", Rawat said India will have to wait and see its impact.

"Terrorists are a disposable commodity in Pakistan and the Indian Army approach has been to ensure that it feels the pain," he said.



