China's Arunachal transgression not planned: Report

IANS
New Delhi, Publish Date: Jan 7 2018 2:46PM | Updated Date: Jan 7 2018 2:46PM
The recent Chinese intrusion into Arunachal Pradesh was an "inadvertent border crosswalk" by some labourers and did not involve Chinese troops, according to a report by the National Security Council, an apex body that advises the Prime Minister on security-related issues.

 
According to highly placed sources, the report said the group was tasked with construction work and was unaware they were on Indian territory before they were confronted by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). It added the group had no involvement with the Chinese People's Liberation Army. 
 
The area where the intrusion occurred is in Bishing of Upper Siang district, along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the two countries do not have a agreed border in this area. Given the mountain terrain and winding topography, the road construction group entered the Indian side where they built a track more than 600 meters long.
 
The report that analysed the incident that took place around December 26 said the intrusion was not planned. When the road building party was confronted by the ITBP, they left the equipment and ran away.
 
China has approached the Indian side and requested that the equipment be returned, which includes a JCB and a water tanker.
 
Sources said the Indian side was likely to return the equipment whenever the next meeting at the border was held.
 
India and China share a 4,000-km boundary and except for a small portion of boundary in the middle, the borders have not been settled.
 
In the east, China claims India's Arunachal Pradesh as its own while New Delhi lays claims to Aksai Chin in the west now with Beijing.
 
Both Defence and Home ministries have on several occasions called the lack of a fixed boundary the reason behind incidents of transgression by Chinese troops.
 
The incident had raised concerns similar to what happened along the India-China-Bhutan tri-junction in Doklam where China tried to build a road in territory claimed by Bhutan, and was stopped by India, resulting in a 73-day stand-off.
 
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi admitted the stand-off put a "severe" strain on bilateral ties.
 
In December, Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Chinese State Councillor and Communist Party of China leader Yang Jiechi held the 20th Meeting of Special Representatives of India and China on border issues.
 
The two sides called the talks "positive and focused" and agreed to seek "mutually acceptable resolutions of their differences.

  JKLF chief Yasin Malik released from Srinagar central jail
  Gender-based colours in toys can spur harmful stereotypes
  Pakistan releases 147 Indian fishermen
  Congress condemns FIR against Tribune reporter
  Jammu and Kashmir Government to build mini-secretariat in Batamaloo
  Video | Dialogue with Pakistan only way to end Kashmir bloodshed: Mehbooba on Sayeed's death anniversary
  Jammu and Kashmir Congress hails Mir's re-appointment as its state president
  Two arrested in Kashmir capital with Rs 50 lac demonetized currency: Police
  PDP leader Zafar Khatana quits party on Mufti Sayeed's second death anniversary
  Police issues lookout notice to trace missing Srinagar woman
  Editors Guild of India condemns FIR against Tribune reporter over Aadhaar breach story
  LeT overground worker held, arms recovered in north Kashmir: Police
  Palestine envoy to Pakistan recalled for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed reinstated
  Eight Chinese pharma firms may be blacklisted over quality issues
  Indian students preferring China for formal education
  China's Arunachal transgression not planned: Report
  ASI killed in Sopore blast buried with state honours in Bhaderwah
  Mehbooba Mufti e-inaugurates high-end patient care facilities of SKIMS
  Soldier shoots self in border town of Uri in north Kashmir
  Kashmiri cricketers arrested for playing Pakistan anthem in Bandipora
  Spend next New Year's Eve with new spacecraft: NASA
  Pakistan 'inciting' Jammu and Kashmir youths against India, says Rajnath Singh
  Sydney records hottest day after 80 years
  Why online shopping sales are less on mobile apps
  Imran Khan has proposed marriage, PTI confirms
  Pulwama CRPF camp attack another reminder that Kashmir issue needs resolution: Chidambaram
  Islamabad to continue engagement with Washington: Pakistan official
  Srinagar, Jammu record season's lowest temperatures
  FIR against newspaper reporter over Aadhaar breach report
