101 ReTs regularized in Kashmir division

GKNN



Director School Education Kashmir, Dr G N Itoo today issued regularization orders of 101 Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers.



“On the instructions of the government to expedite the regularization cases, the number of ReTs regularized in Kashmir division since May this year has reached a record 2000 figure,” said Dr Itoo.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of the director School Education Kashmir, special teams headed by the joint directors of the department today inspected several CM’s Super-50 coaching centres and winter tuition centres throughout the Valley, an official handout said.



The inspection teams took on-the-spot stock of the arrangements put in place by the concerned Chief Education Officers like heating, lighting and other facilities at these Centres.



The teams interacted with the students and enquired about the quality of education and other requisite facilities at these centres. The students expressed satisfaction about the quality of coaching and other facilities.

Pertinently, the Government has set up CM’s Super-50 Coaching Centres, Winter Coaching Centres in all the districts of the Kashmir division and winter tutorials at selected schools of the Valley where free coaching for various competitive examinations and academic courses is being conducted for the students who are given free learning material.



The director said the department is committed to provide best possible coaching facilities to the students.



He said as per the directions of the High Court and the instructions of the minister for Education, Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari, all the registered private coaching centres have been asked to strictly adhere to the rules and regulations issued by the department from time to time.



