Avalanche warning for some places in Kashmir

A SASE advisory said low danger avalanche warning exists for avalanche-prone areas in Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Press Trust of India
Chandigarh, Publish Date: Jan 19 2018 5:58PM | Updated Date: Jan 19 2018 5:58PM
A low danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued low danger avalanche warning for the areas above 2,500 m altitude valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm.

"People are advised not to venture in avalanche-prone slopes/areas during the warning period.

People are advised to keep cleaning snow from roof top of houses/temporary shelters to avoid any sudden collapse," it said.

