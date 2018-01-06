Video | IEDs a new challenge, need to tackle it: Kashmir police chief

GK Web Desk



Kashmir police chief Muneer Ahmad Khan on Saturday said that there is a “new hand” in Sopore bombing which has made them to rethink their strategy in tackling the challenge of IED blasts.His remarks came hours after four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district.



Khan, who is an additional Director General of Police, while taking to the media on the sidelines of a wreath laying ceremony of four slain policemen said that today’s IED blast in Sopore was the first since 2015.

“The IED blasts had almost stopped. We will have to think about to how to deal about it. We will have to chalk out some new strategy. We will put our heads together and think,” said Khan.



Responding to Jaish-e-Muhammad claim for IED blast, Khan said that they will have to verify its authenticity. “We will have to see other aspects also and see which claims are true”.



Khan added that it was a huge IED in which “four policemen were martyred”.

“It seems there is a new hand who is an expert in this (IED planting),” said Khan.







