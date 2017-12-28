  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in South Africa

The contest was organised by the largest national newspaper for the Indian community in South Africa.

Press Trust of India
Johannesburg, Publish Date: Dec 28 2017 3:39PM | Updated Date: Dec 28 2017 3:39PM
Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in South AfricaKashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in S Africa

Popular Indian snack samosa with Kashmiri chilli chicken fillings has beaten chocolate, cashew nuts and other exotic entries in a first such contest in South Africa.

The contest was organised by the largest national newspaper for the Indian community in South Africa.

Among the various entries in the competition were samosas that featured almonds and cashews drizzled with chocolate; chocolate covered in edible glitter; Margherita pizza filling and chicken jalapeno.

The South African Indian speciality samosa (also referred to as samoosa) is a deep-fried flat version of the traditional Punjabi snack, filled with a variety of savoury or sweet treats in a crispy pastry.

Salma Agjee won the contest organised by the weekly Post, after her daughter submitted her recipe.

“I love cooking and always believe in taking a recipe a step further by adding a twist to it,” Agjee was quoted as saying by the news paper.

“My filling was my own invention based on what I had initially made as a chicken sandwich for my children. The chicken was cooked with Kashmiri chilli powder, then I added two types of cheese, mozzarella and gouda, and mayonnaise,” she said.

There were also two other sections of the competition, which was held at a public fair in Durban.

Grandmother Roxana Naseem, 63, who has been running a samosa-making business for several decades, showed her skill to beat others by filling 10 samosas in under 60 seconds in a neat stack.

In the third section of the contest, Ebrahim Bux, 18, bagged the title of the ‘fastest samosa eater’ when he wolfed down 10 samosas in a minute.

Latest News

  1. Authorities disallow executive council meeting called by Geelani at Hyderpora: Spokesman
  2. Authorities disallow executive council meeting called by Geelani at Hyderpora: Spokesman
  1. Forces lay siege to Zakir Musa's village in south Kashmir
  2. Forces lay siege to Zakir Musa's village in south Kashmir
  1. Congress calls triple talaq Bill full of lacunae, BJP calls it 'instant relief'
  2. Congress calls triple talaq Bill full of lacunae, BJP calls it 'instant relief'
  1. Clashes erupt in Pinjura Shopian after forces launch search operation
  2. Clashes erupt in Pinjura Shopian after forces launch search operation
  1. Ensure justice for 'our bhabhi in Gujarat' too: Owaisi on triple talaq bill
  2. Ensure justice for 'our bhabhi in Gujarat' too: Owaisi on triple talaq bill
  1. JRL calls for boycott of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. JRL calls for boycott of Panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Bill on triple talaq introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests
  2. Bill on triple talaq introduced in Lok Sabha amid Opposition protests
  1. Two policemen, BSF soldier killed in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Two policemen, BSF soldier killed in separate accidents in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in South Africa
  2. Kashmiri chilli chicken filled samosa wins contest in South Africa
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba inducts brother Tassaduq, MLA Chadoora in her team
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba inducts brother Tassaduq, MLA Chadoora in her team
  1. Hegde apologises for 'constitution change' comments
  2. Hegde apologises for 'constitution change' comments
  1. In a first, Mehbooba tweets in Hindi, asks Pakistan to give fair trial to Kulbushan Jadav
  2. In a first, Mehbooba tweets in Hindi, asks Pakistan to give fair trial to Kulbushan Jadav
  1. Pakistan has insulted 130 cr Indians: Azad on Jadhav meeting
  2. Pakistan has insulted 130 cr Indians: Azad on Jadhav meeting
  1. PM appeals for consensus on triple talaq bill
  2. PM appeals for consensus on triple talaq bill
  1. 40 killed in Kabul suicide attack
  2. 40 killed in Kabul suicide attack
  1. Mirwaiz put under house arrest, again
  2. Mirwaiz put under house arrest, again
  1. Tral areas shut on third consecutive day against Jaish commander's killing
  2. Tral areas shut on third consecutive day against Jaish commander's killing
  1. Misty morning in Delhi, 19 trains cancelled
  2. Misty morning in Delhi, 19 trains cancelled
  1. Mercury to dip further as cold wave intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Mercury to dip further as cold wave intensifies in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Tassaduq Mufti, Javaid Mustafa Mir take oath as Ministers of the State
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: Tassaduq Mufti, Javaid Mustafa Mir take oath as Ministers of the State
  1. Children increasingly used as weapons of war: Unicef
  2. Children increasingly used as weapons of war: Unicef
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in Poonch
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in Poonch
  1. Govt to organize ‘Mufti Sayeed memorial lecture’ by UK politician Megnad Desai on Jan 8
  2. Govt to organize ‘Mufti Sayeed memorial lecture’ by UK politician Megnad Desai on Jan 8