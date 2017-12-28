  • Facebook
We are not collecting Indian users' Aadhaar data: Facebook

Facebook said it ran a small test to help new users understand how to sign up to the social network with their real name and connect with their friends and family.

Indo-Asian News Service
New Delhi, Publish Date: Dec 28 2017 4:24PM | Updated Date: Dec 28 2017 4:24PM
A day after some reports suggested that Facebook was asking new users in India to enter their names as mentioned in their Aadhaar Card when they sign up for an account, the social media giant on Thursday clarified that it is not collecting Aadhaar data.

"Some have interpreted this test as a request for people's Aadhaar information... This is not correct," the company said in a statement. 

"The test, which has now finished, merely includes additional language on the account sign-up page to explain that using their Aadhaar name will help family and friends recognise them," the statement said.

At the point of account sign-up, users who were part of the test saw language that said, "using the name on your Aadhaar card makes it easier for friends to recognise you."

The social media giant did not ask participants in the test to provide their Aadhaar number. 

The test ran with a small number of users in India and Facebook said it currently has no plans to roll out this test further.

"We are not collecting Aadhaar data and do not require people to enter their Aadhaar name when they sign up to Facebook," the company stressed.

Facebook has over 217 million monthly active users in India and 212 million of them are active on smartphones.

It has 2.1 billion monthly active users globally.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has over 200 million monthly active users in India.

The Facebook test came at a time when the government is asking citizens to link Aadhaar details with their digital lives.

The government recently extended till March 31, 2018, the deadline for linking Aadhaar with bank accounts, PAN, mobile numbers and several other schemes.

