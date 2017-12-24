Kashmir Press Club office bearers call on Finance minister

GKNN



The office bearers of Kashmir Press Club called on the minister for Finance, Labour & Employment, Dr Haseeb Drabu here today to discuss the issues confronting the media fraternity in Kashmir.



The Press Club delegation was led by its president M Saleem Pandit. It also included vice-president Shuja-ul-Haq and secretary administration Asif Qureshi.

The officer bearers of the Press Club Kashmir demanded immediate handing over of the 9-HB building at Polo View Srinagar to the PCK so that it is made functional as maiden Aiwan-e-Sahafat in the summer capital.



They also demanded speedy operationalization of the J&K Journalists’ Welfare Scheme, for which the Government has already earmarked a corpus fund of Rs 2 crore.



The Finance minister assured the Press Club office bearers to support the journalistic fraternity in their endeavour and get the needful done regarding handing over of the identified building at Polo View and its refurbishing for setting up the Aiwan-e-Sahafat Srinagar.

Dr Drabu also agreed to consider the demand of the working journalists for extending national pension scheme and health insurance cover to the accredited journalists of J&K.



