40 dead in IS-claimed attack in Kabul

GKNN



Around 40 people were killed and dozens wounded in a suicide blast allegedly targeting Shiites in Kabul today, officials said, with chaotic scenes at the city's hospitals as anguished families sought loved ones.



The Islamic State group (IS) claimed responsibility for the gruesome assault, which happened in the same building as the Afghan Voice Agency, a media outlet which earlier reports had suggested could have been the target.

Deputy interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told AFP the attack -- the deadliest since a Shiite mosque bombing in October that killed more than 50 worshippers -- was aimed at the Tabayan cultural centre in the west of the city.



"The suicide attacker detonated himself during a gathering at Tabayan cultural centre causing a lot of casualties," Rahimi said. The main explosion was followed by two smaller bomb blasts as victims and survivors were leaving the scene.



Rahimi said the gathering was organised to mark the 38th anniversary of Soviet invasion in Afghanistan. An Afghan Voice Agency journalist told AFP that more than 100 people were at the event in the building's basement.

There were chaotic scenes at the Istiqlal hospital where ambulances and police pickups brought victims, including women and children. Many of them had suffered severe burns to their faces and bodies, as well as shrapnel wounds, AFP reporters said. AGENCIES



