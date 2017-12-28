40 killed in Kabul suicide attack

Indo-Asian News Service



At least 40 people were killed and over 30 injured here on Thursday in a suicide attack inside an Islamic religious school situated in a building which also houses the offices of an Afghan news agency.



The explosion took place around 10.30 a.m. in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs told Efe news, adding that the victims included women and children.

The spokesperson said the building where the attack took place also houses the office of the Sada-E-Afghanistan (Afghan Voice) news agency and a mosque.



The attack has not yet been claimed by any insurgent group.



On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.



