40 killed in Kabul suicide attack

The explosion took place around 10.30 a.m. in the Qala-e-Nazar area, Nasrat Rahimi, spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior Affairs told Efe news, adding that the victims included women and children.

Indo-Asian News Service
Kabul, Publish Date: Dec 28 2017 1:13PM | Updated Date: Dec 28 2017 2:18PM
At least 40 people were killed and over 30 injured here on Thursday in a suicide attack inside an Islamic religious school situated in a building which also houses the offices of an Afghan news agency.

The spokesperson said the building where the attack took place also houses the office of the Sada-E-Afghanistan (Afghan Voice) news agency and a mosque.

The attack has not yet been claimed by any insurgent group.

On Monday, eight people were killed and two injured in a suicide bomb attack near an office of the National Directorate of Security (NDS) in the capital city's Shashdarken neighbourhood.

The Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack.

