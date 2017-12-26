  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

China holds meeting to mediate Afghan-Pakistan conflict

The trilateral meeting was held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, Salahuddin Rabbani and Khawaja Asif, respectively, to encourage economic and security cooperation between the three countries.

Indo-Asian News Service
Beijing, Publish Date: Dec 26 2017 4:07PM | Updated Date: Dec 26 2017 4:07PM
China holds meeting to mediate Afghan-Pakistan conflictChina holds meeting to mediate Afghan-Pakistan conflict

China on Tuesday hosted top Afghan and Pakistani officials in a bid to mediate a long-simmering conflict between Kabul and Islamabad.

The trilateral meeting was held between Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Afghan and Pakistani counterparts, Salahuddin Rabbani and Khawaja Asif, respectively, to encourage economic and security cooperation between the three countries.

The first trilateral minister-level dialogue in Beijing came as China expands its economic interests in Pakistan.

"China, Afghanistan and Pakistan, as three neighbours, will naturally try to strengthen cooperation amongst each other," Wang was quoted as saying by state broadcaster CCTV. "This is fully in accordance with our common interests, and is a good thing for us."

"We have agreed to help Afghanistan in the peace process and to improve relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Pakistan will take practical action over the Afghan peace process," he said at the joint press conference.

"We will also be present at the Kabul Process meeting which is going to be held in February," he said, adding, "We called on the Taliban to join the peace process and Pakistan has announced their support for peace talks between Taliban and the Afghan government. China will also support the Afghan peace process." 

Rabbani, meanwhile, said that the Afghan government was committed to cooperating with China.

"We will continue our efforts to fight terrorism. Fighting terrorism needs joint cooperation. We believe this will improve our relations with Pakistan to fight common threats," he said. 

Pakistan's Asif called Kabul and Islamabad two "strong brothers". "Pakistan urges for border management and solving the refugees issues with Afghanistan," he said.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said the three Foreign Ministers had an in-depth exchange on mutual political trust, reconciliation, development, counter-terrorism efforts and security cooperation between Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting highlighted China's growing role in global hotspots as US President Donald Trump's administration embraces a more inward-looking foreign policy.

China's media reported that President Xi Jinping has sought to present China as a responsible alternative to the US, shifting from a longstanding policy of keeping a low profile in international affairs.

The three countries had agreed to establish the mechanism during Wang's visit to Kabul and Islamabad in June.

China is investing more than $50 billion in Pakistan to create an economic corridor that would link its remote western region to the Arabian sea. Beijing's leaders have also boosted economic and trade ties with Afghanistan. 

Latest News

  1. Drug and Food Control Organisation Anantnag suspends licenses of 47 units
  2. Drug and Food Control Organisation Anantnag suspends licenses of 47 units
  1. Jammu and Kashmir government orders social media ‘gag’ for its employees
  2. Jammu and Kashmir government orders social media ‘gag’ for its employees
  1. Video | Stone-pelters booked during 2010 agitation plead for amnesty
  2. Video | Stone-pelters booked during 2010 agitation plead for amnesty
  1. Gun salute offered to slain Jaish commander Noor Trali in south Kashmir
  2. Gun salute offered to slain Jaish commander Noor Trali in south Kashmir
  1. Video | Pro-India politicians responsible for killings of innocents: Yasin Malik in Handwara
  2. Video | Pro-India politicians responsible for killings of innocents: Yasin Malik in Handwara
  1. China holds meeting to mediate Afghan-Pakistan conflict
  2. China holds meeting to mediate Afghan-Pakistan conflict
  1. NIA cancels summon to Geelani's son
  2. NIA cancels summon to Geelani's son
  1. Mao launched 1962 war for internal control; saw India as soft target: Book
  2. Mao launched 1962 war for internal control; saw India as soft target: Book
  1. Mobile magistrate discharges French journalist charged with visa violation
  2. Mobile magistrate discharges French journalist charged with visa violation
  1. In joint declaration, six countries call for solution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC
  2. In joint declaration, six countries call for solution of Kashmir issue in accordance with UNSC
  1. Search operation in Sugan-Kokerbagh in central Kashmir
  2. Search operation in Sugan-Kokerbagh in central Kashmir
  1. Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife meet Sushma
  2. Kulbhushan Jadhav's mother, wife meet Sushma
  1. Kashmir may witness rains and snow from tonight
  2. Kashmir may witness rains and snow from tonight
  1. Mehbooba hopeful of people's participation in panchayat polls
  2. Mehbooba hopeful of people's participation in panchayat polls
  1. Video | Despite restrictions, thousands participate in Jaish commander’s funeral in south Kashmir
  2. Video | Despite restrictions, thousands participate in Jaish commander’s funeral in south Kashmir
  1. Baramulla Bar Association, traders boycott meet with Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma
  2. Baramulla Bar Association, traders boycott meet with Kashmir interlocutor Dineshwar Sharma
  1. Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM
  2. Vijay Rupani takes oath as Gujarat CM
  1. Chilly winds intensify cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir
  2. Chilly winds intensify cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir
  1. Internet, train service in south Kashmir suspended after killing of Jaish commander
  2. Internet, train service in south Kashmir suspended after killing of Jaish commander
  1. Tral, Pampore shut against killing of Jaish commander Noor Trali
  2. Tral, Pampore shut against killing of Jaish commander Noor Trali
  1. Three soldiers killed in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: Pakistan
  2. Three soldiers killed in unprovoked Indian firing across LoC: Pakistan
  1. Video | South Kashmir: Top Jaish commander Noor Trali killed in Samboora gunfight
  2. Video | South Kashmir: Top Jaish commander Noor Trali killed in Samboora gunfight
  1. Slain JeM commander Noor Trali chief architect of Srinagar BSF camp attack: Police
  2. Slain JeM commander Noor Trali chief architect of Srinagar BSF camp attack: Police