Facing corruption charges, Nawaz Sharif’s daughter to contest elections

GK Web Desk



The daughter of Pakistan’s former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif has decided to take part in the country’s next general election, said a media report.



As per the report published in the Dawn News, Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz will contest the election from Lahore’s NA-120 constituency.

Quoting sources, the report said that Maryam, however, has yet to confirm or deny the reports of her running in the upcoming elections.



Maryam,44, was born in Lahore on Oct 28, 1973, said the report. She claims according to the report to have taken an interest in politics since the 1999 coup that sent her family into exile. However, the report said that in interviews since then, she has claimed to be more interested in the world of politics and power that lies beyond the assemblies.



The former premier's daughter has been in the spotlight facing corruption references since the Panama Papers were released in April 2016,mentioned the report. The leaks had described her as "the owner of British Virgin Islands-based firms Nielsen Enterprises Limited and Nescoll Limited, incorporated in 1994 and 1993," stated the report.