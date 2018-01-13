  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Rss
Site Google Search

New footage may offer lead in minor's rape, murder in Pakistan

Dawn newspaper reported that the footage showed a bearded man bearing a resemblance to the abductor walking through a street where Zainab''s house is situated in Kasur city of Punjab province.

Indo-Asian News Service
Islamabad, Publish Date: Jan 13 2018 4:29PM | Updated Date: Jan 13 2018 4:29PM
New footage may offer lead in minor's rape, murder in PakistanNew footage may offer lead in minor''s rape, murder in Pakistan

Police on Saturday released new CCTV footage of a person suspected to be involved in the kidnapping, rape and murder of seven-year-old Zainab in Pakistan.

Dawn newspaper reported that the footage showed a bearded man bearing a resemblance to the abductor walking through a street where Zainab's house is situated in Kasur city of Punjab province.

The man is seen wearing a dark coloured cap and what looks like grey salwar kameez and a brown jacket.

Police, however, have said that the man is only a "person of interest" as of now.

On January 4, Zainab had left her house to go to her maternal aunt's nearby and is believed to have been abducted en route. On January 9, five days after she went missing, labourers found her body from a trash pile.

The new video will help police make headway in the case as it is clearer compared to an earlier footage, police say.

On Friday, police said that the results of DNA tests indicated the involvement of a culprit who is a suspect in at least seven similar cases that took place in the district over the past year, making him a serial killer.

A source in the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) told Dawn that the agency had received samples collected by Kasur police from the crime scene.

The samples were processed at the PFSA's DNA and Serology section where experts confirmed that the suspect had been involved in several similar crimes in the city.

The source explained that the agency had conducted tests of samples obtained from victims in seven similar cases from Kasur, and, according to available records, the results indicated involvement of the same person.

The Inspector General of Punjab Police had earlier told reporters that a Joint Investigation Team set up to probe the case had received the DNA test results and investigations were underway.

Latest News

  1. Suu Kyi: Army admission of crimes against Rohingyas 'positive'
  2. Suu Kyi: Army admission of crimes against Rohingyas 'positive'
  1. Two persons injured in army firing in HMT Srinagar
  2. Two persons injured in army firing in HMT Srinagar
  1. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed as India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani
  2. Jammu and Kashmir: Soldier killed as India, Pakistan trade fire along LoC in Sunderbani
  1. Two arrested for dumping potatoes outside UP CM's residence
  2. Two arrested for dumping potatoes outside UP CM's residence
  1. New footage may offer lead in minor's rape, murder in Pakistan
  2. New footage may offer lead in minor's rape, murder in Pakistan
  1. Take up with Centre issue of Sharda temple pilgrimage in PaK: Kashmiri Pandit organisation
  2. Take up with Centre issue of Sharda temple pilgrimage in PaK: Kashmiri Pandit organisation
  1. Mazhama residents blame ‘water scarcity’ for serious condition of elderly woman
  2. Mazhama residents blame ‘water scarcity’ for serious condition of elderly woman
  1. Turkey dismisses 262 personnel under new decree
  2. Turkey dismisses 262 personnel under new decree
  1. Govt announces financial aid to labourers killed due to suffocation in south Kashmir
  2. Govt announces financial aid to labourers killed due to suffocation in south Kashmir
  1. Five punt guns seized around Wular lake in north Kashmir
  2. Five punt guns seized around Wular lake in north Kashmir
  1. Video | Army's 'meddling' in state affairs unacceptable: Education Minister Altaf Bukhari
  2. Video | Army's 'meddling' in state affairs unacceptable: Education Minister Altaf Bukhari
  1. Take note of what judges said, raise your voice: Yashwant Sinha
  2. Take note of what judges said, raise your voice: Yashwant Sinha
  1. Thakur not the youngest CM of Himachal: Cong
  2. Thakur not the youngest CM of Himachal: Cong
  1. Locals allege vandalism, thrashing by forces in Awantipora village
  2. Locals allege vandalism, thrashing by forces in Awantipora village
  1. No US unilateral action in Pakistan despite Trump's hostile tweets
  2. No US unilateral action in Pakistan despite Trump's hostile tweets
  1. 3 killed, 15 hurt in fire at religious event in Gujarat
  2. 3 killed, 15 hurt in fire at religious event in Gujarat
  1. Cold wave tightens grip in Kashmir; Leh records -15C
  2. Cold wave tightens grip in Kashmir; Leh records -15C
  1. Pawan Hans chopper with seven crashes off Mumbai, three bodies found
  2. Pawan Hans chopper with seven crashes off Mumbai, three bodies found
  1. South Kashmir: Two labourers die of suffocation in Pulwama
  2. South Kashmir: Two labourers die of suffocation in Pulwama
  1. African nations ask for Trump's apology over 'shithole nations' remark
  2. African nations ask for Trump's apology over 'shithole nations' remark
  1. 5 wrestlers, among 6 killed in Maharashtra road accident
  2. 5 wrestlers, among 6 killed in Maharashtra road accident
  1. Shutdown affects life in Kashmir
  2. Shutdown affects life in Kashmir
  1. Inquiry against UP school for showing Zakir Naik ‘an important Islamic personality’ in a text book
  2. Inquiry against UP school for showing Zakir Naik ‘an important Islamic personality’ in a text book
  1. Tibet museum to come up in Dharamshala: Sangay
  2. Tibet museum to come up in Dharamshala: Sangay
  1. Citizen scientists discover five new exoplanets
  2. Citizen scientists discover five new exoplanets
  1. Central Kashmir: CASO launched in Ganderbal village
  2. Central Kashmir: CASO launched in Ganderbal village
  1. Delhi HC decides five-year-old case in three hours
  2. Delhi HC decides five-year-old case in three hours
  1. IED planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway defused
  2. IED planted on Srinagar-Baramulla highway defused
  1. Restrictions imposed in Kashmir capital to prevent protests
  2. Restrictions imposed in Kashmir capital to prevent protests
  1. Traffic movement affected after IED recovered near HMT in Srinagar
  2. Traffic movement affected after IED recovered near HMT in Srinagar
  1. Forces cordon off Awantabhavan area of Soura, searches underway
  2. Forces cordon off Awantabhavan area of Soura, searches underway
  1. JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar
  2. JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar