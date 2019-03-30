J&K's relation with India will be over if Article 370 scrapped: Mehbooba Mufti

GK Web Desk



Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday said that the relationship between Jammu and Kashmir and New Delhi will be over if Article 370 is scrapped.



“If you break that bridge (Art 370)...then you will have to renegotiate relationship between India and Jammu & Kashmir,” said Mehbooba while addressing her party workers in Srinagar.

She said there will be new conditions between India and J&K and that the people would be forced to even think whether they want to join India or not. “A Muslim majority state, would it even want to stay with you?” asked the former J&K chief minister.



She was responding to remarks made by senior BJP leader and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley who had said that Article 35A is “constitutionally vulnerable” and is an impediment to the economic development of Jammu and Kashmir.



