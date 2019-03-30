Forces lay siege to Shopian village, launch door-to-door searches

Gulzar Bhat



Government forces launched a cordon and search operation at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.



A police official told Greater Kashmir that at around 8:40 am a joint team of army, SOG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel ring-fenced the Ganie Mohalla of Turkwangam village and began a door to door search operation.

"The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area", the official said.



The operation was in progress at the time of filing this report.



