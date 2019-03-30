  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Apple
  • Instagram
  • Rss
Site Google Search

Forces lay siege to Shopian village, launch door-to-door searches

"The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area", the official said.
Gulzar Bhat
Shopian, Publish Date: Mar 30 2019 9:34AM | Updated Date: Mar 30 2019 9:34AM
Forces lay siege to Shopian village, launch door-to-door searches

Government forces launched a cordon and search operation at a village in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday morning.

A police official told Greater Kashmir that at around 8:40 am a joint team of army, SOG and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel ring-fenced the Ganie Mohalla of Turkwangam village and began a door to door search operation.

"The operation was launched following inputs about the presence of militants in the area", the official said.

The operation was in progress at the time of filing this report.
x
This site uses cookies to deliver our services and to show you relevant news and ads. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service.That's Fine