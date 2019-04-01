Pak appoints its envoy to India as new foreign secretary

GKNN



Pakistan's High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood will be the country's new foreign secretary, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced Sunday.



Qureshi, while talking to reporters in Multan, said that the decision to appoint Mahmood as foreign secretary had been made following discussions with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Qureshi said that he talked with Mahmood on the telephone on Saturday and congratulated him over his new appointment.



"He is a seasoned diplomat…Even now, after the Pulwama incident took place, he came to the headquarters for consultations and I benefited from his experience," Qureshi said.



