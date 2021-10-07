0ver 160 NIT Srinagar students got job offers this year

Srinagar: Over 160 students of the National Institute of Srinagar (NIT) got job offers from 35 companies in the campus placement season of 2021-22, with an annual CTC (cost to the company) package of a minimum of 8.5 lakh rupees per annum, officials said.

Director NIT Srinagar, Prof (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal extended his greetings to the students and stated that the institute is committed to serving society in all spheres.

“Despite covid19, the placements at the campus were done on a priority basis. Training and Placement Department played a vital role in placements during this session and also prepared students to get placed reputed companies,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said campus placements provide students best opportunities, enabling them to start off their careers right after they had completed their course curriculum. NIT Srinagar will continue to get its students placed in well-reputed institutions across the globe, he said.