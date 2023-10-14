10-day EDP concludes at JKEDI Kupwara

Kupwara, Oct 14: The 10-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) under Mission Youth’s Tejaswini (The Radiant) livelihood scheme concluded Saturday at District Centre, Kupwara of the Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute.
The EDP was organised by JKEDI for the aspiring female entrepreneurs of district Kupwara.
During the 10-day EDP, the candidates were apprised about basic business concepts like business plan formulation, marketing plans, accounts management and record keeping, customer management, and other topics of relevance.
The programme was coordinated by JKEDI District Centre, Kupwara while the training was imparted by a team of trainers including Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, District Nodal Officer, EDI Kupwara and Mohsin Abrar, Assistant Faculty, EDI Kupwara.