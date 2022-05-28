10-days Entrepreneurship Development programme by JKEDI concludes

Srinagar, May 28: A batch of 58 aspiring female entrepreneurs passed out from Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) after completing a ten-day Entrepreneurship Development Programme (EDP) today under Mission Youth’s Tejaswini Scheme at district centres of Pulwama and Ganderbal.
The trained youth hail from different areas of these districts and the purpose of the programme was to hone their entrepreneurial skills by providing the facility of training at their doorsteps so that the scheme covers maximum unemployed youth.
JKEDI aims to establish an ecosystem where women entrepreneurs are encouraged to establish business venture units and become economically independent.
The Institute trains the candidates in Manufacturing, Services and Agri-allied sectors under the Tejaswani scheme. The EDP aims to inculcate skill development, performance improvement and basic business concepts to the aspiring entrepreneurs to push them on their journey of self-employment. A field visit of the trainees to the successful business ventures in their respective districts was also part of the training program.
The aspirants have chosen diverse activities, mainly dairy farming, sheep and poultry farming, retail outlets of readymade garments, boutiques, saloons, electrical goods stores, provisional stores etc in Pulwama and Ganderbal districts.