10 homestays under Crown of Incredible India project launched in Pahalgam

He said that all stakeholders have been taken onboard during the discussion to ensure that the initiative fills the void in supply as well as is a meaningful employment opportunity for the youth. He said that the initiative will be instrumental in boosting tourist footfall, both domestic and international.

Talking about the groundwork behind the initiative, Dr Singla said that concerted efforts were made by the district over the last few months and detailed planning went into making this initiative a success. The substantial impact that this project will have on the rural economy will be unprecedented and the youth should come forward and exploit this opportunity. This project will be a game-changer in the field of rural tourism.