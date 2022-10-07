10 Tips to Improve your Efficiency When Working with PDFs

Micro Index your Content

You can embed an index into your content if you want to index an extensive data collection. The texts and vectors are automatically converted to clickable links taking readers to a specific part of the PDF or even external links. It will help readers move between content easily without having to scroll or search the entire document. You can also group multiple PDFs and create a catalog for the entire content.

Fix Typos or Edit Creatives/Vectors

If you have a typing error in your pdf or want to edit an image, advanced PDF editors allow you to change the base components of a PDF like images, tables, vectors, and text. Adobe Acrobat DC can identify specific vectors within an artwork. You can extract and export any image directly to an animation software like Adobe Illustrator. Go to Tools and click on Edit PDF. You can now move between text and different layers of images by dragging your cursor inside the document. You can select the text in text boxes or remove the artwork from the PDF. Acrobat will automatically detect and match your font.

Create Branded Fillable Forms

You can either create a branded fillable form or fill a form with a PDF reader/Editor. If you are using Adobe DC, you can color code your form, watermark your pages, introduce your company logo, turn the document into an online form, and add signature fields. You can share this form in URL format, embed it into your website, share it through a cloud network, or request e-signatures in bulk. You can also quickly fill out forms with the PDF editor and sign PDFs with an e-signature. You can also create web forms from documents using Adobe Document Cloud.

Encrypt your PDF content.

You can password protect your PDF files and restrict certain actions like viewing or printing. If you are worried about someone copy-pasting your content from your PDF file, you can restrict text copying, editing, and page extraction. You can also restrict advanced features like commenting, signing, creating template pages, printing resolution, and document assembly. There are different types of security methods like password security, certificate security, and Adobe Life-Cycle Rights Management.

Easy Reading in Liquid Mode