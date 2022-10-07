10 Tips to Improve your Efficiency When Working with PDFs

If you are working with PDFs, there are numerous ways to improve your workflow and productivity. These PDF tips and tricks will help you achieve more in less time.
Modern PDF readers can do much more than open your PDF file. Whether creating fillable forms or trying to make notes on the PDF, you need to be aware of PDF productivity hacks. Knowing how to create, edit, protect, and watermark are some of the basic features available on a PDF tool.
With advanced software, you can convert a PDF to text through OCR text recognition, collaborate editing in real-time, introduce comments within the PDF, encrypt your PDF against specific actions, join multiple PDFs together, or watermark all pages at once. There are numerous other ways to improve your efficiency while working with PDFs. Here are the top 10 PDF productivity hacks you should know.
Scan and Fill Forms
You can scan, fill, and sign physical forms with your phone or tablet using Adobe Acrobat. It can be an easy way to avoid a trip to the printer. You can also enhance the scan and copy text directly from a PDF file for easy online searches. Businesses can create paperless offices by working with advanced PDF software like Adobe.
You can streamline e-signing document processes, organize pages within a PDF, combine multiple PDFs, share PDF files as an attachment or link Google Drive link, and freely use a pen tool on PDF documents. You can also search for keywords and highlight text through most PDF editors.
Seek Signature or E-sign Any Document
Under the forms and signatures features, you can request for signatures, fill and sign forms, prepare forms and certifications, and send PDFs in bulk through email or dropbox links. Acrobat also detects signature fields automatically within the PDF. You can also seek multiple signatures from different clients with a single click. Open the PDF in Acrobat Adobe Document Cloud and select the Bulk Send option with signature fields to sign multiple pages simultaneously. You can also automate disseminated PDFs using Google Drive or dropbox.
Convert and Merge PDFs using Online Tools
If you are working with PDFs, you might need to export content to different formats for easier viewing, editing, and analyzing. There are many free online tools like Converter App that allow you to export your PDF to any format, including Microsoft Word DOCX, spreadsheet, Microsoft PowerPoint, Image, TIFF, Postscript or encapsulated postscript, text XML options, HTML webpage, RTF, etc. A further thing you can easily do online is combining several PDFs into one document. This can be a lifesaver during an application process for example when you are asked to upload all your documents in a single PDF. There are many more things you can do with PDFs online like splitting them into their pages or compressing them.
Micro Index your Content
You can embed an index into your content if you want to index an extensive data collection. The texts and vectors are automatically converted to clickable links taking readers to a specific part of the PDF or even external links. It will help readers move between content easily without having to scroll or search the entire document. You can also group multiple PDFs and create a catalog for the entire content.
Fix Typos or Edit Creatives/Vectors
If you have a typing error in your pdf or want to edit an image, advanced PDF editors allow you to change the base components of a PDF like images, tables, vectors, and text. Adobe Acrobat DC can identify specific vectors within an artwork. You can extract and export any image directly to an animation software like Adobe Illustrator. Go to Tools and click on Edit PDF. You can now move between text and different layers of images by dragging your cursor inside the document. You can select the text in text boxes or remove the artwork from the PDF. Acrobat will automatically detect and match your font.
Create Branded Fillable Forms
You can either create a branded fillable form or fill a form with a PDF reader/Editor. If you are using Adobe DC, you can color code your form, watermark your pages, introduce your company logo, turn the document into an online form, and add signature fields. You can share this form in URL format, embed it into your website, share it through a cloud network, or request e-signatures in bulk. You can also quickly fill out forms with the PDF editor and sign PDFs with an e-signature. You can also create web forms from documents using Adobe Document Cloud.
Encrypt your PDF content.
You can password protect your PDF files and restrict certain actions like viewing or printing. If you are worried about someone copy-pasting your content from your PDF file, you can restrict text copying, editing, and page extraction. You can also restrict advanced features like commenting, signing, creating template pages, printing resolution, and document assembly. There are different types of security methods like password security, certificate security, and Adobe Life-Cycle Rights Management.
Easy Reading in Liquid Mode
Launched in 2020, Adobe Acrobat Reader Liquid mode gives you a better reading experience by converting large PDFs into a readable format on smaller smartphones. The Acrobat AI Engine, Sensei, recognizes navigation patterns and automates page movements according to your reading speed.
The feature rearranges the content format to fit your screen. You can easily select content headers from a pop-up menu. You can also customize reading settings like line spacing and font. These small changes can make a lot of difference if you are reading PDFs on a small screen.
Sync PDFs with Multiple Platforms
You can use Adobe Acrobat on your browsers like Google Chrome, Safari, and Mozilla. You can also upload a PDF file directly to Google docs or store it in Google Drive for easier access. With document cloud sharing, multiple users can make real-time changes to a single PDF document. You can also easily share PDFs with others from a single app and manage workflow through comments. Most PDF readers can be integrable with Google Drive making it easy to make collaborative edits and sharing PDF files.
Automate PDF Processes
You can automate PDF creations with pre-fed content layout and automated data feeds. You can send it to multiple recipients regularly with AI-powered PDF software. As a business owner, you can send a unique copy of standard PDFs like invoices and monthly statements to multiple clients. You can also request signatures/e signatures through pdfs pre-filled forms from your clients. You may consult with a document automation software provider for advanced projects requiring automated data extraction and complex PDF processing.
Conclusion
If you want to replace a physical document or a book with a PDF, you need the flexibility to comment, highlight, and draw on the PDF. Advanced PDF readers can make your life easy by providing a better reading/editing experience through simple features and AI powered features.