1.06 crore tourists visited J-K from Jan to Jul 3 this year

Responding to questions in the House, the minister also said nearly 30,000 people have been recruited in the public sector in Jammu and Kashmir since 2019.

"During the current calendar year i.e. from January 2022 till July 3, 2022, the tourist footfall in UT of Jammu and Kashmir increased significantly and estimated to be around 1,06,24,000," he said replying to a written question.

Rai did not specify whether the number of tourists includes pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi temple and Amarnath Cave.