‘12 lakh J&K farmers to be covered under Kisan Credit Card scheme’

Pitching for a simple and hassle-free system, the Principal Secretary said that from applying to sanctioning and subsequent disbursement, process has to be simple. He added that rejections need to be minimized and hand-holding of aspiring borrowers need to be done so that benefits of all the schemes like Pradhan Mantri Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises Scheme (PMFMPE), Agri Infrastructure Fund, High Density Plantation Scheme, among others rach to the eligible farmers.

He impressed upon Banks and line departments for disposal of pendency on urgent basis besides calling for viable and quality Detailed Projects Reports (DPRs) by availing services of technically qualified resources. He also directed the line departments to ensure that pending mutations don’t act as hindrance to processing of loan facilities.

On the occasion, the bank representatives and line departments assured the Principal Secretary that all the directions will be complied with besides putting in more and more efforts towards achieving the targets.