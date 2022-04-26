‘1239 languishing projects funded by JKIDFC completed’

Dulloo, who is also the Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the corporation appreciated the contribution made by the JKIDFC effectuating its recognition at the National level in the shape of the award conferred on it recently by the Union Government. He asked the corporation to continue this march vigorously for changing the infrastructure landscape of J&K.

He stressed on the need to complete the projects in a time-bound manner for which regular monitoring shall be put in place. He emphasised on regular conduction of BODs meetings for discussing certain strategic issues related to improvement in the working of the corporation. He maintained that these steps are essential to achieve greater milestones and recognition at the highest level.