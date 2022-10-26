12.41 lakh households in J&K provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that about 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir had been provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and the government would extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the inaugurating the LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Vessu Nipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG asked the officials and stakeholders to ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala Yojana.
He said that social movements like Ujjwala Yojna had brought a massive transformation in the lives of women.
“Under the guidance of PM Modi issues of basic amenities like housing, electricity, water, toilet, gas, roads, hospital, and schools have been addressed to benefit all sections of the society,” the LG said. “J&K is marching ahead to a glorious future with new self-confidence. Saturation of social security and welfare schemes has improved the living standards of the poor, farmers, and the deprived sections of the society.”
He said that under Ujjwala Yojana 1.0, 8 crore poor, deprived, backward, and tribal families across the country were given LPG connections while Ujjwala Yojana 2.0 aims to provide LPG connections to 1 crore low-income households that could not be covered under the first phase.
The LG also shared the details of the mass awareness programme of all services under the Public Services Guarantee Act (PSGA) during the Back to Village-IV programme.
He along with other dignitaries also planted a sapling to mark the occasion.
The LG also distributed composite gas cylinders among the consumers.
Congratulating the IOCL, Jhelum Oil Agency, and the people of the region on the commissioning of the new LPG bottling plant, he said that the plant could supply 3240 cylinders per day and would cater to the surge in demand for LPG during winter.
Executive Director and State Head of IOCL, Jitendra Kumar said that the day was significant for IOCL and expressed gratitude to the LG-led J&K government for their support.
He talked about the increased availability of petroleum products in J&K besides the installation of CNG infrastructure in the Jammu division and shared the vision of IOCL to become carbon neutral by 2046.
The new LPG Bottling Plant is set up over five acres of land having an annual capacity of 12,000 metric tonnes and daily capacity to dispatch 10 LPG trucks or 3240 cylinders per day and could store more than 500 filled cylinders.
Kumar said that apart from IOCL, the plant would also supply cylinders to the BPCL and HPCL distributors.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Pandurang K Pole, ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, and Deputy Commissioner Anantnag Basharat Qayoom were also present on the occasion.