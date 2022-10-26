12.41 lakh households in J&K provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0: LG Sinha

Anantnag: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday said that about 12.41 lakh households in Jammu and Kashmir had been provided LPG connections under Ujjwala 1.0 and the government would extend the benefit to the left-out low-income households.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the inaugurating the LPG bottling plant of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) at Vessu Nipora in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, the LG asked the officials and stakeholders to ensure that no eligible beneficiary remains left out under the Ujjawala Yojana.

He said that social movements like Ujjwala Yojna had brought a massive transformation in the lives of women.