12th Hotelier India Awards | Basharat Rashid bags best Director of Sales award

Srinagar: Basharat Rashid bagged the Best Director of Sales award for Vivanta Dalview in the Upscale - Mid Market segment at 12th Hoteliers India Award 2021.
Rashid said “ it was due to support and love from all friends and business partners in the industry mainly from J&K and across India, and Tourism friendly policy of IHCL (Taj group) / Saifco Hotels” Hotelier India came up with the Hotelier India Awards in 2008. Since its inception, Hotelier India Awards has played a key role in acknowledging the outstanding industry leaders and professionals and celebrating their excellence.
This year, the 12th Hotelier India Awards was held on December 16 at JW Marriott Hotel, New Delhi Aerocity.