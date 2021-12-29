12th Hotelier India Awards | Basharat Rashid bags best Director of Sales award

Srinagar: Basharat Rashid bagged the Best Director of Sales award for Vivanta Dalview in the Upscale - Mid Market segment at 12th Hoteliers India Award 2021.

Rashid said “ it was due to support and love from all friends and business partners in the industry mainly from J&K and across India, and Tourism friendly policy of IHCL (Taj group) / Saifco Hotels” Hotelier India came up with the Hotelier India Awards in 2008. Since its inception, Hotelier India Awards has played a key role in acknowledging the outstanding industry leaders and professionals and celebrating their excellence.