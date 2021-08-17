13 Commercial Vehicles distributed under 'Mumkin' scheme in Shopian

Shopian: To uplift, mentor and provide sustainable livelihood to the youth of Shopian, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Shopian, Mushtaq Ahmed Simnani today distributed highly subsidized 13 commercial vehicles under the "Mumkin" scheme among the beneficiaries here.

The beneficiaries had applied through the self-employment component of a youth livelihood programme ‘Mumkin’ under Mission Youth in the transport sector.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said that Mission Youth of District Administration is working with its vision and strategy for engaging and channelising the youth of Shopian through systematic Livelihood Generation Programmes. Under the ‘Mumkin’ scheme, commercial vehicles were provided to the youth with reasonable subsidies from the government, enabling them to earn a decent livelihood.

The ADC complimented the beneficiaries and emphasized upon them to work with zeal and dedication in their respective areas. He added that providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to our unemployed youth is our top most priority for which various initiatives are being taken.

Simnani said that the youth should come forward and avail the benefits of self-employment schemes like ‘Mumkin’ which have been designed especially for their sustainable livelihood. He informed that Government has rolled out multiple self-employment generation schemes and administration will handhold youth who are desirous to establish their own units.