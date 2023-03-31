1,30,000 tourists visit Kashmir's Tulip Garden in 10 days

Both local and non-local tourists are enjoying the picturesque scenery of the garden. According to Inamur Rahman, who's in charge of the garden, about 1,30,000 tourists have visited the Tulip Garden in the first 10 days since it was opened to the public.

However, he said that there has been a decrease in the number of local tourists due to Ramadan, but tourists from other states are visiting the garden in droves. "We are getting a very good response. While the footfall of local tourists is less due to the ongoing Ramadan, a large number of non-local tourists are visiting the garden," he said.