‘140 kanals of land identified at ACHD Zainapora for hi-density plantation’

Srinagar, June 24: The Director Horticulture Kashmir, GR Mir today visited Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development (ACHD) Zainapora, Shopian with an aim to identify suitable land for the establishment of different components of the project “Production of Designer Plants for High-Density Plantation and Rejuvenation of Orchards,” encompassed under Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP).
This pivotal project aims to revolutionize the horticulture sector in the region.
The visit entailed an assessment of approximately 140 kanals of land that will be utilized for the establishment of the different components of the project which will play a crucial role in ensuring the availability of high-quality planting material, thereby facilitating the cultivation of superior crops and fostering the rejuvenation of orchards.
Director Horticulture also engaged in insightful discussions concerning various aspects related to the creation of the different components of HADP, emphasizing the importance of meticulous planning and implementation.
During the visit, Director Horticulture meticulously evaluated the requirements and essential provisions necessary for the establishment of the project.
Recognizing the significance of producing top-notch planting material, he laid emphasis on the cultivation of superior-quality saplings that meet the highest quality standards.
Additionally, Mir also took stock of the functioning of the farm at the Advanced Centre for Horticulture Development. This comprehensive evaluation encompassed a thorough assessment of the farm operations, including its adherence to industry best practices and the implementation of innovative techniques.