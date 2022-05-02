1417 Cooperatives registered by H&H Department in 2021-22

"An amount of Rs. 719.50 Lakh and Rs. 180.50 lakh has been disbursed to the registered cooperatives as the first and second instalments respectively. This is in addition to the interest subvention of Rs. 2.71 crore disbursed under the Credit Card scheme for individual artisans/weavers," it said.

The figures of registered cooperatives have seen a manifold increase in almost all the practising crafts with the majority in Sozni, Crewel, Carpet and Pashmina. During the year 2020-21 a total of 1141 cooperatives were registered with the department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir with 960 and 181 from the Handicrafts and Handloom sector respectively.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir have been following up to ensure providing doorstep assistance in forming the cooperative societies with minimum paperwork.