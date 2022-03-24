1.42 lakh tourists visited J-K last month; 72 lakh since June 2021: Govt

Replying to supplementaries during the Question Hour, Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said the central government is helping in promoting tourism in Jammu and Kashmir and this is giving good results.

The number of flights to Jammu in the last month was 1,280 and Srinagar has 2,048 flights, which is the result of the Centre's encouragement of creating civil aviation infrastructure, he said.

The financial assistance given by the central government is highest to Jammu in the country, which includes 3,902 loans during Covid and under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme, and as many as 1,03,750 people have been helped, Reddy said.