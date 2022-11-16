1435 cases sanctioned under PMEGP in Jammu will provide employment opportunities to over 11500 people: Dr Hina Bhat

The meeting was attended by the Secretary/CEO KVIB, FA/CAO KVIB, Deputy CEO (P/R/S) KVIB, Divisional Officer, KVIB Jammu, District Manager, Director RSETIs and other concerned officers of Jammu division.

It was informed in the meeting that 1435 cases have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme involving a Margin Money (Subsidy) of Rs 35.08 crore envisaging employment opportunities to more than 11500 workers.