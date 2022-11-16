1435 cases sanctioned under PMEGP in Jammu will provide employment opportunities to over 11500 people: Dr Hina Bhat

Jammu, Nov 16: Vice Chairperson, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Dr Hina Shafi Bhat, today chaired a meeting with the Banker of Jammu division to review the implementation of Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) and Jammu Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme (JKREGP) at Udhyog Bhavan here.
The meeting was attended by the Secretary/CEO KVIB, FA/CAO KVIB, Deputy CEO (P/R/S) KVIB, Divisional Officer, KVIB Jammu, District Manager, Director RSETIs and other concerned officers of Jammu division.
It was informed in the meeting that 1435 cases have been sanctioned under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme involving a Margin Money (Subsidy) of Rs 35.08 crore envisaging employment opportunities to more than 11500 workers.
Vice Chairperson asked the concerned officers to work hard towards clearing all pending cases to achieve the target of disbursement of a margin of Rs 100 crore during the current financial year.
Dr Hina said that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir had shown keen interest in establishing their own business ventures under the schemes of KVIB.
She emphasized the need for raising awareness among the people especially unemployed youth regarding the schemes of the Board so that maximum beneficiaries are covered.
Earlier, VC was informed about district-wise details of all loans sanctioned by the Board.