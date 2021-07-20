15,000 tribal youth to be covered under skilling, livestock entrepreneurship scheme: Shahid

It was informed that a target of 10,000 youth for skill development for both the departments included 500 youth to be selected in each sector specific to livestock husbandry and livestock product management. The skill development courses will include both offered by departments and also universities, skill development institutions and academies. The skilled youth will be provided financial assistance for setting up of enterprises in the specific sectors.

The Tribal Affairs department has also sought proposals for establishment of 1000 mini Sheep Farms in all the districts of the UT for which an amount of Rs 10 crore will be extended by the government. Likewise, Animal Husbandry department has also proposed setting up of mini dairy farms. Apart from this, departments have also been asked to screen and select 3500 youth from the tribal population to provide assistance for entrepreneurship.

The mini sheep farms are being set up on a cascading mechanism which envisages return of animals in a phased manner after three years upto a succeeding five years time and thereby setting further equal number of sheep farms every year. The department is targeting to establish 12,000 mini sheep farms in next 5 years both with central funding and recycle scheme.

Secretary has asked the departments to issue notification inviting applications for various schemes and select the beneficiaries through draw of lots. He said that a special scheme has been earmarked for nomadic families for which selection will be made from the database generated in ongoing survey being conducted at highland pastures.