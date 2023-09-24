15TH AGM | TAAK elects Rauf Tramboo as President

KCCI General Secretary Faiz A Bakshi and its office bearers and EC members Abrar Khan and Dr Tauseef Bhat were also present.

Besides prominent social activists and environmentalists Dr Raja Muzaffar, Sajad Rasool, Mushtaq Pahalgami besides others were also present. Assistant Director Tourism Pahalgam Bilal Ahmad was the special guest.

Outgoing President Farooq Kuthoo in his welcome address expressed his gratitude to members and others associated with the travel trade for extending him full support during his tenure as president and said he has worked for the promotion of the tourism sector and the welfare of the general members.

He said that TAAK has been at the forefront in promoting Kashmir in general and the less visited places in particular.

He further said that promoting an off-beat destination will also help decongest tourist spots such as Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg.

He further stressed on advocating tourism to a limited number and strongly opposed over tourism saying it would only destroy local ecology.

The elected president Rauf Tramboo in his speech said that every part of Kashmir is full of unique beauty which should be promoted.

He said promoting off-the-beaten-track destinations is also a great service to the community in these areas where tourists visit less compared to popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonmarg.

President TAAK promised that he would further take TAAK’s legacy to newer heights and take all issues travel trade is facing to higher authority.

During the AGM proceedings, Secretary General Sajad Kralyari highlighted the achievements and activities carried out by TAAK for the promotion of Kashmir tourism.

He said TAAK has been promoting green and responsible tourism to safeguard Kashmir’s fragile ecology.

During the General Meeting, the speakers highlighted the importance of promoting responsible tourism and maintaining the carrying capacity of each destination.

Former presidents Peerzada Faiyaz and Ashfaq Siddiq Dug moderated the event.

All members present at the meeting appreciated TAAK’s efforts to promote off-the-beaten-track destinations.