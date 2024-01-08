‘169 units with investment of Rs 7,096 cr alloted land in industrial estates’

Jammu, Jan 8: Commissioner Secretary, Industries and Commerce, Vikramjit Singh, today chaired an Investor Facilitation Meet at Udhyog Bhawan, here to address the issues and concerns of the industries to whom land has already been allotted by the Government.

The agenda of the meet was to resolve the issues and concerns of the industrialists and to ensure that their projects start the production at the earliest.

The Investor Facilitation Meet was organised by Jammu and Kashmir Trade Promotion Organisation (JKTPO) for Investors in both the Divisions of J&K, and this is the eighth meet since March 2023.

The primary objective of the meet was to engage with industries who have been allocated the land to understand their challenges, and collaboratively devise effective solutions to accelerate the commencement of operations. It is important to note that 169 units with an investment of Rs 7,096 crore have been allotted land in different industrial estates and are setting up their units at various stages. More than 60 Industrialists from both the divisions participated in this meet. Some of the investors also joined the meeting virtually.

Commissioner Secretary appreciated JKTPO for hosting such sessions saying that “Focus of the Government is to continue the interface with those investors who have commenced the work on ground and facilitated resolution of their issues to enable commencement of commercial production.”

Vikramjit Singh, during the session, had one to one discussion with investors regarding the issues faced by them in different areas such as land, power supply, change of land use, availing incentives and subsidies, infrastructure development, etc.

The meet was attended by Khalid Jahangir, Managing Director, JKTPO, Inderjeet, Managing Director, SIDCO/SICOP, Arun Kumar Manhas, Director, Industries and Commerce Department, Jammu, Khalid Majeed, Director Industries& Commerce Department, Kashmir, Imran Mehmood, FA/CAO, JKTPO and Megha Baogia, General Manager, JKTPO.

Commissioner Secretary noted the grievances projected by the participants and assured that necessary support will be provided to the industries for smooth and hassle-free operations.