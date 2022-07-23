18 Budgam youth receive commercial vehicles under MUMKIN scheme

Deputy Director, Employment Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, who was present at the distribution ceremony said that as many as 123 commercial vehicles including Mini Trucks and Pickups have been distributed among the eligible beneficiaries under the MUMKIN scheme so far in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance of MUMKIN scheme facilitating unemployed Youth with not only providing them employment but also strengthening the commercial transport sector in the district.