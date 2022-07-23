18 Budgam youth receive commercial vehicles under MUMKIN scheme

Budgam, July 23: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today handed over 18 commercial vehicles to the unemployed youth beneficiaries of Budgam under the MUMKIN scheme of Mission Youth.
Deputy Director, Employment Budgam, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, who was present at the distribution ceremony said that as many as 123 commercial vehicles including Mini Trucks and Pickups have been distributed among the eligible beneficiaries under the MUMKIN scheme so far in the district.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC highlighted the importance of MUMKIN scheme facilitating unemployed Youth with not only providing them employment but also strengthening the commercial transport sector in the district.
The DC said that the scheme has been helping in shaping the lives of the youth and establishing a sustainable livelihood in transport sector.
He further said that total 46 beneficiaries shall be covered in the current phase, and stressed that all eligible beneficiaries be covered timely.
Under the scheme Rs 80k or 10 percent of the on- road price of the vehicle was also provided by Mission Youth as subsidy share and an equal amount of Rs 80k or 10 percent which ever is less was provided by vehicle manufacturer also.
These 123 beneficiaries without paying any payment or margin money availed many other benefits under the scheme.