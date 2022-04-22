2 decades on, Baramulla Fruit Mandi remains confined to papers

Srinagar: Despite the passage of around two decades, the much-hyped Fruit and Vegetable Market in Kanispora area of Baramulla town has remained confined to papers.
The idea for the establishment of the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi was to restore the previous glory of trade and commerce in district Baramulla.
“People from different walks of district Baramulla had come forward and demanded the establishment of this Mandi in town. But two decades have passed and it is yet to take off,” an official said.
The official said the J&K government in early 2000 acquired 45 kanals of the land following which work for the establishment of Mandi started immediately.
Later, the horticulture planning and marketing department acquired additional 26 Kanals of land for the Mandi which expanded it to over 71 kanals.
“Site shops were earmarked in 2010 onwards which were allotted to different applicants through a draw of lots,” the official said.
He said around 18 shop sites were allotted to different traders and orchardists in 2015. “The work on mandi was going on at a good pace but it is yet to take off because of unknown reasons,” the official said.
The premises and the approach road of Baramulla fruit and vegetable Mandiis completely macadamized and the government has constructed five shops as well.
“Rest of the shops are coming up in the near future. The government has also installed LED lights at the Mandi so that the people associated with it could do their business 24*7,” the official said.
The Mandi is yet to take off, but the government has established one administration block at the site which houses the office of the area marketing officer and assistant grading officer of the horticulture, planning and marketing department.
“The offices were set up in order to facilitate the smooth functioning of the Mandi,” the official said.
The facility of overhead water storage and underground water facility has been already installed at the Mandi but the trade is yet to take off from the Mandi, much to the disappointment of the people associated with it.
“The government has established two auction funds at the Mandi out of which one is complete while the other one is under construction,” the official said.
He said the additional land was acquired for Fruit and Vegetable Mandi to take close to the railway track.
“And it is expected that once the Mandi becomes functional it can be linked through railways to other Mandis of other states to give a boost to the horticulture sector of J&K, particularly in north Kashmir,” the official said.
Also, the Mandi has a scope to generate employment of 10,000 to 15,000 man-days, the official said.
Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing Vishesh Paul Mahajan when contacted said the allotment of shops was done through draw of lots which was a normal process the department follows.
“But unfortunately all big growers and traders did not fall in that draw of lots which played a spoilsport and the trade could not start. We are trying to pursue it from last year,” he said.
He said the matter has been taken up with District administration Baramulla to start the trade from the Baramulla Fruit and vegetable Mandi this year.
“This year we are expecting to start some trade from the Baramulla fruit market. We will cancel the allotment of some people who will not participate in trade and will re-allot to new people under the due process of law,” Vishesh Paul Mahajan said.
“We are working on it, hopefully, things will be settled after Eid,” he said.