2 decades on, Baramulla Fruit Mandi remains confined to papers

Srinagar: Despite the passage of around two decades, the much-hyped Fruit and Vegetable Market in Kanispora area of Baramulla town has remained confined to papers.

The idea for the establishment of the Fruit and Vegetable Mandi was to restore the previous glory of trade and commerce in district Baramulla.

“People from different walks of district Baramulla had come forward and demanded the establishment of this Mandi in town. But two decades have passed and it is yet to take off,” an official said.