2 Machil villages get mobile bank branch facilities

Kupwara: On the instructions of Deputy Commissioner, Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray, Jammu and Kashmir Bank has established two mobile bank branches at frontier villages of Chontiwari Payeen and Dapal in Machil Tehsil of Kupwara district.
Both the branches have started functioning since yesterday.
The people of the area have expressed gratitude and satisfaction for fulfilling their long pending demand. They also thanked the Deputy Commissioner and the J K Bank administration for this move.
It is worth mentioning here that the move is an outcome of the Block Diwas programme held at Machil last month.