2 skill training programmes begin at SKUAST-K

Srinagar, Dec 2: Two one-week entrepreneurship skill development program (ESDP) on agroforestry enterprises for economic empowerment and cocoon crop production began at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir, Benhama and Mirgund campuses on Saturday.

A statement said that the ESDPs are organised under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

The training programme titled ‘Raising Awareness of the Socio-Economic Significance of Enterprises in Agroforestry Systems as a Tool for Achieving Economic Empowerment’ is organised by the SKUAST-K’s Division of Silviculture & Agroforestry, Faculty of Forestry.

The second training titled, ‘Productivity Improvement in Bi-voltine Cocoon Crop through Skill Enhancement of Job Aspiring Youth’ commenced organised by the SKUAST-K’s College of Temperate Sericulture for the students of Degree College, Hyderpora under the sponsorship of the Union Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. 30 students and aspiring entrepreneurs are participating in each training.

Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function, stressed the necessity of conducting skill programs to promote entrepreneurship in Agroforestry Systems, particularly among the educated unemployed youth.

Head, Division of Silviculture & Agroforestry, Dr GM Bhat emphasised the significance of enterprises in Agroforestry Systems as a Tool for achieving economic empowerment. Dr Megna Bakshi, the Program Coordinator, shed light on various aspects of the training program and the importance of enterprises in Agroforestry Systems. She discussed the program design, emphasizing its focus on providing hands-on training to the participants. Dr NA Pala, Assistant Professor, Division of SAF, presented the vote of thanks.

Director, Research, SKUAST-K, Prof Haroon R Naik, who was the chief guest at the inaugural function of cocoon production training, spoke on the importance and relevance of conducting skill programs for the youth of J&K and Ladakh, who could develop entrepreneurial skills for starting their businesses.

Associate Dean, College of Temperate Sericulture, Prof MF Baqual, advised participating students to maximize their efforts for setting up startups based on their innovative ideas. He also thanked the university authorities for providing financial assistance through MSME. Earlier Dr SFI Qadri, coordinator of the programme, gave a brief account about the programme.