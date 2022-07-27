2 VIT students get Rs 1 crore salary offer

According to a statement, Dr G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the results of Slot 1 campus placements this week. Microsoft selected 45 students for full-time offers, which include Slot – 1 and pre-placement offers. The other slot 1 company offers to include DE Shaw - 2 offers, Morgan Stanley- 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers and Media.net – 1 offer.