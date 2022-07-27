2 VIT students get Rs 1 crore salary offer

Srinagar, July 27: Campus placements at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) commenced on July 12 for the 2023 graduating batch from VIT sharing slot -1 with five super dream companies namely Microsoft, DE Shaw, Morgan Stanley, Airbnb and Media.net.
According to a statement, Dr G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) announced the results of Slot 1 campus placements this week. Microsoft selected 45 students for full-time offers, which include Slot – 1 and pre-placement offers. The other slot 1 company offers to include DE Shaw - 2 offers, Morgan Stanley- 3 offers and Airbnb – 4 offers and Media.net – 1 offer.
Motorq, a venture-backed connected-car data and analytics software platform company offered Rs 1.02 crore as CTC annual salary package to Amit Agarwal and Sarthak Bharadwaj, final year Computer Science Engineering students of VIT. They did their summer internship at MotorQ and got the Pre Placement Offers (PPO).