2,000 denomination notes worth Rs 3.32 lakh crore received back till August 31

New Delhi: Bank notes of 2,000 denomination worth Rs 3.32 lakh crore have been received back by banks till August 31, according to data collated by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Consequently, Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation at the close of business on August 31 stood at Rs 0.24 lakh crore in terms of value.

Thus, 93 per cent of the Rs 2,000 banknotes in circulation, as on May 19, have since been returned, the central bank said.