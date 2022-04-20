‘20,000 Budgam youth to be given loan for self-employment’

Budgam: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a public darbar at Eid Gah Park, Dreygam in Block Parnewa, Khansahib.
During the Darbar, Sarpanches, Panches and representatives of local Auqaf committee and other respected form panchayat halqas of Dreygam, Falsal, Parnewa, Handjan, Bugroo, Lanura and other villages raised their demands and issues with the DC.
Speaking on the occasion, the DC appealed to the local youth to register themselves under various government self-employment schemes. He said that as many as 16k unemployed youth of the district have been provided loans to start their self-employment ventures under various government schemes last year.
Adding, he said that the district administration is eyeing to cover a target of 20,000 youth this year so that they become self-reliant and establish employment resources for not only themselves but also for others in the district.
The DC issued on spot directions for the development of facilities including a motorable bridge over Shaliganga Nallah, playfield, Panchayat Ghar and issued instructions to the concerned offices to examine the demand for establishment of PHC, upgradation of School and other facilities at Dreygam on priority.
The DC called on the holistic development of the area and emphasized that work on all ongoing projects be expedited to ensure timely completion.
During the Public Darbar, Ex. Engineer PHE informed that work on various WSS under Jal Jeevan Mission shall be taken up for execution on war footing to ensure round the clock water supply to all households in the Parnewa Block.
The DC said under JJM projects worth Rs 1200 crore shall be executed to provide tap water supply across the district.
He urged locals to register for Golden cards to avail free of cost health cover insurance for up to Rs. 5 lakh at any empanelled hospital.
Instructions were given to the Agriculture department to initiate double-crop farming for progressive farming and doubling farmers’ income in the area.