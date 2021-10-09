21 MSUs handed over to beneficiaries at Anantnag

Chairman, District Development Council, M Yousuf Gorsi, District Development Commissioner, Dr. Piyush Singla, Joint Director Extension Sheep Husbandry Kashmir, Dr. Basharat Amin Kathoo, District Sheep Husbandry Officer, Dr. Zubair Ahsan Kabli besides other concerned officers were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the DDC said that sheep farming is a profitable and sustainable venture adding the administration is providing every possible help to boost the same.

He directed the officers of Sheep Husbandry to provide proper support and handholding to the beneficiaries so that they gain meaningful livelihood from these units.

Besides, livestock was also distributed among selected beneficiaries at Sheep Development Blocks, Vailoo and Y. K Pora.