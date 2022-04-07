`23,000 fine imposed on FBOs in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: The Court of Adjudicating Officer, Additional District Magistrate Ganderbal, Farooq Ahmad Baba today imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on Food Business Operators (FBOs) including manufacturers, wholesale dealers and retailers for violating the Sec.51 and 52 of FSS Act-2006.
The fine was imposed on the erring traders (for miss branded and substandard food) during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.
The Adjudicating Officer also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of food safety and standards Act and rules thereunder by the food business operators of the district will be dealt with more strictly in coming time.
It is pertinent to mention here that the Concerned Enforcement Agency was directed by the Adjudicating Officer under FSS Act-2006, to take stern action against the violators so that consumers can be provided wholesome and safe food.