`23,000 fine imposed on FBOs in Ganderbal

The fine was imposed on the erring traders (for miss branded and substandard food) during the proceeding of cases of various blocks of district Ganderbal related to the Food Safety and Standards Act-2006, listed before the Adjudicating Officer.

The Adjudicating Officer also warned them to abide by the legal regulations adding that non-compliance of food safety and standards Act and rules thereunder by the food business operators of the district will be dealt with more strictly in coming time.