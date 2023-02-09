2.5 lakh youth to get skill training in agriculture, allied sectors

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today chaired a meeting to discuss skill development and design of skill courses under the Holistic Agriculture Development Plan (HADP) in agriculture and allied sectors here at the Civil Secretariat.

The aim of the meeting was to ensure effective implementation of the mission, which intends to provide skill training to approximately 2.5 lakh educated youth in the next 5 years.

ACS stressed on the importance of ensuring that the courses being provided are relevant to the local region and climate.

He instructed that the course material be provided in multiple vernacular languages along with other assistance like subtitles and voice-overs.

He also underscored the need for at least half of the 57 courses proposed by the SKUAST to be available through online mode on priority for wider reach.