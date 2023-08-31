‘27% Indian employers offering increased earnings this festive season’

Bengaluru: About 27 percent employers are offering increased earnings during this festive season, according to a report on Thursday.

The report by job portal Indeed examines how industries tap into the celebratory fervour to meet workforce demands and create opportunities, adding a unique dimension to the employment outlook.

To the job seekers’ advantage, companies have geared up to provide benefits that are mostly preferred by candidates.

However, when it comes to certain perks, job seekers and employers are not entirely on the same page. Festive rewards and gifts are preferred by 16 per cent of job seekers, but only 9 per cent employers are offering these.