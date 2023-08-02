28% GST on online gaming will be implemented from Oct 1

The council today met and recommended certain amendments in the CGST Act 2017 and IGST Act 2017, to provide clarity on the taxation of supplies in casinos, horse racing and online gaming. The Council also recommended to insert a specific provision in IGST Act, 2017 to provide for liability to pay GST on the supply of online money gaming by a supplier located outside India to a person in India, for single registration in India for the said supplier through a simplified registration scheme and also for blocking of access by the public to any information generated, transmitted, received or hosted in any computer resource used for supply of online money gaming by such supplier in case of failure to comply with provisions of registration and payment of tax.